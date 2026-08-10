Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Exiting starting nine Monday

Clement is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Clement will head to the bench for the first time since June 24 and just the eighth time all season while the Blue Jays hand Josh Smith a start at second base in his stead. Despite being a mainstay in the Toronto lineup all season, Clement has delivered mediocre counting numbers (49 runs, 39 RBI, nine home runs and four steals). He continues to provide most of his fantasy value in the batting-average category, with his .284 mark good for 21st among all qualified hitters this season.