Clement went 1-for-3 with a base hit and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies.

Clement committed two errors in the field, but he was able to produce at the plate once again Saturday after he providing a home run and a triple in Friday's series-opening win. The 27-year-old will receive the starting nod at shortstop and will bat seventh Sunday, but his run as the Blue Jays' primary option at the position could end as soon as next Friday, when Bo Bichette (quadricep) could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list.