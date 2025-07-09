Clement is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

After starting in each of the last 31 contests, Clement will get a well-deserved breather for the day game after a night game. With a respectable .722 OPS over 328 plate appearances in addition to providing excellent defense at multiple infield spots, Clement has been an indispensable piece for the Blue Jays in 2025, but he could fade into more of a part-time role against right-handed pitching once Toronto gets healthier. Clement has been far more effective versus lefties (.396/.438/.635 slash line, 198 wRC+) than righties (.244/.283/.273 slash line, 57 wRC+) this season.