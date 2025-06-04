Clement is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Clement will head to the bench for the first time since May 16, breaking a streak of 16 consecutive starts in which he slashed .305/.379/.475 with two home runs and a 6:6 BB:K. During that time, Clement made most of his starts at second base, but he'll likely be in line to see most of his playing time at third base moving forward after the Blue Jays welcomed Andres Gimenez back from the injured list Tuesday. Clement should have a regular spot in the lineup versus lefties, but Gimenez's return could render Clement more of a part-time player against righties. Addison Barger will likely play third base on the days Clement is out of the lineup, while Nathan Lukes, Jonatan Clase and Alan Roden will be candidates to pick up starts in the corner outfield.