Clement went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.

Clement is embarking on quite the power surge, having now gone deep in three straight games and four of his last five. The 29-year-old infielder is pushing to maintain steady playing time in Toronto's infield now that Andres Gimenez has returned from the injured list. Across his last 13 outings, Clement is hitting a torrid .357 with eight extra-base hits and eight RBI covering 56 at-bats.