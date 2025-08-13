Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Goes deep in third straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.
Clement is embarking on quite the power surge, having now gone deep in three straight games and four of his last five. The 29-year-old infielder is pushing to maintain steady playing time in Toronto's infield now that Andres Gimenez has returned from the injured list. Across his last 13 outings, Clement is hitting a torrid .357 with eight extra-base hits and eight RBI covering 56 at-bats.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Comes up with clutch homer•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Goes yard in four-hit effort•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Tallies five hits in blowout•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Cracks first July homer•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Getting afternoon off•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: On base five times in win•