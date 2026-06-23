Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Hip remains bothersome

Clement is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros to manage his sore left hip, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Clement sat out of Friday's and Saturday's contests due to the injury before rejoining the lineup Monday and being scheduled to start Sunday, before that game was postponed. Manager John Schneider said he's "trying to get ahead of [the injury]" and provide the infielder some rest Tuesday since it's an afternoon game coming off a night game. Clement is still expected to be available off the bench while Luis Urias picks up a start at second base.