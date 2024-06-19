Clement is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Clement had started at third base in each of the past three games, but he'll give way to Addison Barger for the series finale. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has paced the Blue Jays with 33 starts at the hot corner this season, but he's likely to see most of his playing time at shortstop for the foreseeable future while Bo Bichette (calf) is on the injured list. Rather than leaning on Clement as its everyday third baseman during Bichette's absence, Toronto could opt to use a committee of Clement, Barger and Orelvis Martinez at the position.