Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: In lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement (lower body) is batting fifth and playing third base Friday against Philadelphia.
Manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Clement was dealing with a lower body injury, and after a team off day Thursday, Clement is back in the starting nine. He has a hit in six of his last seven games, going 9-for-30 (.300) with three doubles and a home run during that stretch.
