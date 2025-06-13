default-cbs-image
Clement (lower body) is batting fifth and playing third base Friday against Philadelphia.

Manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Clement was dealing with a lower body injury, and after a team off day Thursday, Clement is back in the starting nine. He has a hit in six of his last seven games, going 9-for-30 (.300) with three doubles and a home run during that stretch.

