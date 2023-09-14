Clement is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Though he drew the start at shortstop in Wednesday's 10-0 loss to Texas, Clement has moved back into a utility role since Bo Bichette was reinstated from the 10-day injured list last Friday. Clement is now on the bench for the third time in four games and is expected to see few opportunities moving forward now that Toronto has recently welcomed back both of its regular starters on the left side of the infield (Bichette and Matt Chapman) back from the IL.