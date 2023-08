Clement will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

He'll man shortstop for the third game in a row after going 2-for-7 at the dish between the first two contests of the series with Washington. The Blue Jays seem content to go with Clement as their primary option at shortstop until Bo Bichette (quadricep) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.