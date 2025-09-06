Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Clement went 1-for-4 with an RBI during a win in Friday's series opener and will now retreat to the bench while Isiah Kiner-Falefa picks up a start at the hot corner, batting seventh.
