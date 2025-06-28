Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: On base five times in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement went 2-for-2 with three walks, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Red Sox.
The utility infielder continues to march toward a career-best campaign. Clement has recorded multiple hits in 10 of his last 14 games, a blistering stretch in which he's slashing .453/.500/.585 with four doubles, a homer, a steal, four RBI and 12 runs.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Extends hit streak to nine games•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Three more hits Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: In lineup Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Dealing with lower body injury•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Getting Wednesday off•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Logs four hits Friday•