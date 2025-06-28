Clement went 2-for-2 with three walks, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Red Sox.

The utility infielder continues to march toward a career-best campaign. Clement has recorded multiple hits in 10 of his last 14 games, a blistering stretch in which he's slashing .453/.500/.585 with four doubles, a homer, a steal, four RBI and 12 runs.