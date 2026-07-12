Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Posts steal Saturday

Clement went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.

Clement extended his hitting streak to six games with the effort. This was also his first steal since May 22 and his first attempt since June 18, which suggests the hip injury that bothered him at times in June is no longer a concern. Clement is not a huge speed threat -- he's just 3-for-4 on steal attempts this season -- but he's been solid all around with a .297 average, .748 OPS, seven home runs, 30 RBI, 41 runs scored, 23 doubles and one triple over 92 contests.