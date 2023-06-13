Clement was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Clement is 2-for-5 at the dish during his brief time in the majors this season. He'll provide depth along the infield for the Blue Jays.
