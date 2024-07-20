Clement isn't in Toronto's lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Clement will get a breather Saturday after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Friday's loss in the series opener. His absence will move Vladimir Guerrero to third base while Spencer Horwitz starts at first, opening up the keystone for Davis Schneider.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Swipes bag in Thursday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Another homer, four RBI in win•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Provides lone run support•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Socks fourth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Late entrant into lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Stuck in reserve role sans Bichette•