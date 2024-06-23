Clement is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Clement will begin Sunday's game in the dugout after going 0-for-4 with one strikeout in Saturday's 6-3 loss. Addison Barger will start at the hot corner Sunday and bat sixth against Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie.
