Clement went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Astros.

The 28-year-old utility player wasn't even supposed to be in the starting lineup, but a late scratch for Isiah Kiner-Falefa (knee) inserted Clement at third base, and he wound up taking Josh Hader deep in the ninth inning to spoil a combined shutout bid for Houston. The long ball was his fourth of the season, setting a new career high, and he's slashing .333/.347/.563 in 49 plate appearances since the beginning of June. Should Kiner-Falefa require an IL stint, Clement could see a big uptick in playing time, although Addison Barger would also be in the mix at third base.