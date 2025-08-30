Clement (finger/shin) is not starting Saturday versus the Brewers.

Clement will begin on the bench for a second straight game while dealing with a hairline fracture in his left middle finger and a laceration to his left shin. At this point, the Blue Jays don't seem inclined to move Clement to the IL, and he's considered day-to-day. Addison Barger is starting at third base with Clement out Saturday.