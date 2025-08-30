Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Still out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement (finger/shin) is not starting Saturday versus the Brewers.
Clement will begin on the bench for a second straight game while dealing with a hairline fracture in his left middle finger and a laceration to his left shin. At this point, the Blue Jays don't seem inclined to move Clement to the IL, and he's considered day-to-day. Addison Barger is starting at third base with Clement out Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: On bench Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Day-to-day with hairline fracture•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Out of Toronto lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Goes deep in third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Comes up with clutch homer•