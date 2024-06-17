Clement went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

The utility player got the start at third base and hit ninth, and Clement opened the scoring for the Jays in the second inning by taking Ben Lively deep. Clement has multiple hits in three straight starts with three doubles and Sunday's long ball, and he could be slugging his way into more playing time. On the season, the 28-year-old is slashing .264/.286/.421 with three homers, three steals, 11 RBI and 17 runs in 128 plate appearances.