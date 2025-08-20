Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Taking seat Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Pittsburgh.
Clement will get a rare day off after having started every game for the Blue Jays since July 11. Addison Barger will cover third base for Toronto in Wednesday's matinee.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Goes deep in third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Comes up with clutch homer•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Goes yard in four-hit effort•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Tallies five hits in blowout•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Cracks first July homer•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Getting afternoon off•