Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Three-hit effort in win

Clement went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Giants.

Clement has gone 15-for-44 (.341) over his last 12 games since shaking off a hip issue that cost him some time in late June. The All-Star second baseman is now batting .298 with a .753 OPS, seven home runs, 30 RBI, 39 runs scored, 23 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 89 contests this season. Clement has been atop the lineup for the last two games, though it's unclear if he'll stay there once George Springer rejoins the starting nine.