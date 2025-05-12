Clement went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

The 29-year-old utility player has started four straight games at second base since Andres Gimenez (quadriceps) landed on the IL, and Clement has gone an impressive 8-for-16 during that span with a steal, two RBI and three runs. All eight hits have been singles however, and he's still looking for his first homer of 2025 after launching 12 in 139 games last season. With Addison Barger also heating up while getting regular run at third base and offering a lot more upside in an everyday role, Clement could have a hard time finding consistent at-bats once Gimenez returns.