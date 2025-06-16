Clement went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

Getting the start at shortstop while Bo Bichette received a break from defensive duties as the DH, Clement extended his hitting streak to seven games. The 29-year-old super-utility player has seen time at every infield position this season, and Clement's hot bat has made him a fixture in the lineup of late -- he's hit safely in 15 of his last 18 contests, slashing .389/.397/.625 over that stretch with eight doubles, three homers, seven RBI and 14 runs.