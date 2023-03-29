Jackson signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday and was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca, Jackson agreed to a split contract with Toronto that will pay him $1.4 million at the big-league level, but since he has a minor-league option remaining, the Blue Jays have the luxury of stashing him at Triple-A for the time being. Jackson has spent parts of four seasons in the majors and has accrued a 4.21 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 80:31 K:BB in 57.2 innings between stops with San Diego, Milwaukee, San Francisco and Atlanta.