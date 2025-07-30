Hoffman (6-4) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, allowing one run on two hits in the eighth inning. He struck out one.

Brought in with the score tied at 2-2, Hoffman gave up back-to-back doubles to Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman to hand Baltimore the victory. Hoffman hadn't pitched in a week, but the extra rest did nothing to help his performance, and the right-hander sports a 5.00 ERA through nine innings in July despite a 1.11 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB, as much of the contact he's allowed has been hard -- five of the nine hits he's given up this month (three doubles, two homers) have gone for extra bases. Barring a huge addition to the Blue Jays bullpen at the trade deadline though, Hoffman's hold on the closer role appears secure as he's converted seven straight save chances, with his last blown save coming June 22.