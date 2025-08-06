Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Exits after HBP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loperfido was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rockies after getting hit on the knee by a pitch, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Loperfido had to be helped off the field after taking a 98-mph fastball off his right knee in the sixth inning of Tuesday's contest. He will almost certainly head in for X-rays to determine whether he suffered any structural damage, and the Blue Jays should offer an update on his status in the near future. Myles Straw entered the game as Loperfido's replacement in the outfield and may be in line for regular starts if the latter ends up needing to miss time.
