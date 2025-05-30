Berrios (2-2) earned the win Thursday over the A's, allowing two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

Berrios turned in his best start of the year Thursday, matching a season high with nine strikeouts en route to his first win since April 7. The 31-year-old Berrios has turned in quality starts in five of his last six outings. His ERA is down to 3.86 with a 1.30 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB across 12 starts (70 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a tough home matchup with the Phillies in his next start.