Berrios (2-3) yielded six runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against Philadelphia.

Berrios gave up a run in the first and third innings, followed by two more in the fourth. His day was over shortly after serving up a two-run shot to Alec Bohm in the fifth. Berrios had given up six total runs across 30.2 frames (1.76 ERA) over his previous five starts. It was the third time in his 15 outings this season in which he allowed at least five runs. Berrios now owns a 3.81 ERA with a 76:33 K:BB over 87.1 frames. He's lined up for a home matchup with the White Sox next weekend.