Blue Jays' Justin Bruihl: Back in bigs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays recalled Bruihl from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Bruihl will join the active roster for the final weekend of the regular season, replacing Paxton Schultz in the bullpen. Bruihl, a 28-year-old, has a 5.68 ERA in 12.2 innings with the Blue Jays this season. He has been with Buffalo since Aug. 30.
