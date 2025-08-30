Blue Jays' Justin Bruihl: Sent down to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays optioned Bruihl to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
Bruihl struggled in his most recent outing, allowing two runs on three hits over one inning against Milwaukee on Friday, and has been sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move to Easton Lucas' call-up. Bruihl could be back with Toronto later in the campaign if the team needs to fortify its lefty bullpen depth.
