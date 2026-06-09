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Blue Jays' Lazaro Estrada: Completes third rehab appearance

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Estrada (shoulder) struck out three over three perfect innings of relief Sunday in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo.

After working as a starter in his first two rehab appearances between Single-A Dunedin and Buffalo, Estrada shifted to the bullpen for his third minor-league outing. While piggybacking starter Grant Rogers, Estrada was sharp Sunday, needing just 29 pitches to record nine outs. Estrada is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list at any point, but the Blue Jays may continue to keep him on assignment for another appearance or two if they intend to get him stretched out further.

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