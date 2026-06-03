Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Blue Jays' Lazaro Estrada: Kicks off rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Estrada (shoulder) yielded one run on three walks over 2.1 innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Estrada didn't give up a hit in the outing and fanned three batters, but he yielded a run on three walks and a sacrifice fly. The right-hander was making his first appearance in two months, as he's been dealing with a right shoulder impingement. Estrada will likely need at least a couple more rehab outings, and he could remain at Buffalo rather than join the big club when he's done with his rehab assignment.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!