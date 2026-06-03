Blue Jays' Lazaro Estrada: Kicks off rehab assignment

Estrada (shoulder) yielded one run on three walks over 2.1 innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Estrada didn't give up a hit in the outing and fanned three batters, but he yielded a run on three walks and a sacrifice fly. The right-hander was making his first appearance in two months, as he's been dealing with a right shoulder impingement. Estrada will likely need at least a couple more rehab outings, and he could remain at Buffalo rather than join the big club when he's done with his rehab assignment.