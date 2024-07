Jimenez is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Saturday against the Tigers.

The 23-year-old received four starts at shortstop heading into the All-Star break with Bo Bichette dealing with a calf strain, and Bichette is now on the injured list after he aggravated the injury Friday. Jimenez is likely to operate as Toronto's primary shortstop in the meantime, and he could have some fantasy utility since he's hit well in his first nine MLB games with a .348/.464/.435 slash line.