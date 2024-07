Toronto recalled Jimenez from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Jimenez will join the 26-man roster for the first time in his career, filling Isiah Kiner-Falefa's (knee) vacated spot. Jimenez should mix in at second base and potentially third base while Kiner-Falefa is on the IL. Jimenez is slashing .271/.416/.431 with seven homers with Buffalo this season.