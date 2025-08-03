The Blue Jays optioned Jimenez to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Though the Blue Jays brought back No. 1 catcher Alejandro Kirk (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Sunday, top backup Tyler Heineman is day-to-day with a head injury, so the team will carry a third backstop (Ali Sanchez) on the 26-man active roster for the time being. As a result, Jimenez ended up being the roster casualty with Kirk getting activated in a corresponding move. Jimenez had been seeing sparse playing time as a reserve infielder, making just one start over the Blue Jays' previous 10 contests. He should get the chance to play regularly at Triple-A.