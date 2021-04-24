Semien went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and one strikeout in Friday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

Semien capped off a four-run rally with two outs in the first inning Friday by hitting his fifth home run of the year. The 30-year-old is now slashing .208/.279/.403 with five home runs, 10 RBI and four stolen bases this season.