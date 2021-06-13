Semien went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.
The infielder only recorded one hit in five trips to the plate but made his presence felt, as he launched his 15th homer of the campaign during the fifth inning and off Nick Pivetta. Semien extended his hitting streak to five games as a result, although he's gone just 6-for-23 in that span.
