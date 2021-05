Semien went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Toronto's 8-4 win over the Astros on Saturday.

Semien homered off Joe Smith in the ninth inning to lengthen Toronto's lead. He has reached safely in his last 16 games and is batting .351 with four home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs during that stretch. In addition, he and Bo Bichette lead the Blue Jays with eight home runs and six steals each. The 30-year-old is slashing .254/.326/.476 in 141 plate appearances.