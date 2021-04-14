Semien went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during Tuesday's win over the Yankees.
Semien extended Toronto's lead with a solo shot against Jameson Taillon in the fourth inning. The long ball was the team-leading fourth of the season for the 30-year-old, who is hitting .213/.288/.468 across 11 games.
