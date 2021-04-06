Semien went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Rangers.
Semien increased his club's lead to three in the top of the second with a two-run blast to left field. The 30-year-old shortstop is now 4-for-18 with two home runs, four RBI and one walk early in his 2021 campaign (four games).
