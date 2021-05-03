Semien went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and four RBI in Sunday's 7-2 win over Atlanta.
Semien gave Toronto a 3-1 lead with his two-run double in the third inning and later broke the game open with his two-run shot in the eighth. The 30-year-old improved his season slash line to .228/.301/.416 with seven extra-base hits and 14 RBI.
