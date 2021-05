Semien went 3-for-6 with a double, a triple, a home run, three runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings loss to the Rays.

The veteran infielder couldn't come up with the single he needed for the cycle, but it was still a very impressive performance. Semien has hit safely in five straight games with four of them being multi-hit efforts, and he's slashing a blistering .380/.430/.747 in May with six homers, two steals, 18 RBI and 19 runs in 19 contests.