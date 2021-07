Semien went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to the Rays.

Semien gave his team a 2-1 lead with a two-run shot off Ryan Yarbrough in the top of the third but that proved to be all the runs Toronto could muster in their 5-2 loss. Semien has how homered 22 times this season, giving him a shot to pass his career high of 33 that he set back in 2019.