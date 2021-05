Semien went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two strikeouts in Friday's 5-1 loss to Philadelphia.

While Semien's 12-game hitting streak came to a close Friday, he salvaged some value from the contest with his seventh stolen base of the season. The 30-year-old infielder is still hitting .365 (19-for-52) in May with three home runs, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and a steal. Overall, he's knocked eight homers with 20 RBI and 21 runs scored in 163 plate appearances this year.