Semien went 2-for-4 with a homer, a walk,a pair of RBI and a pair of steals in Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Semien hit a solo shot in the fifth inning, driving Corey Kluber from the game. He later hit an RBI groundout in the seventh inning. His two steals were perhaps the most encouraging part of his day, as he stole just four last season.

