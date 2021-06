Semien went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double, five RBI, a stolen base and another run scored during Tuesday's win against the Mariners.

Semien took Will Vest deep in the seventh inning. He also swatted a two-run double against Chris Flexen in the second. The 30-year-old has tallied 19 long balls on the season, including six in the month of June. Overall, he's slashing .286/.350/.533 with 10 stolen bases and a team-leading 19 doubles.