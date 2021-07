Semien went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and another run scored during Thursday's loss to Seattle.

Semien got Toronto on the board with his first-inning blast against Yusei Kikuchi. He also swatted his 21st double of the season and soon came around to score in the eighth. After finishing off a hot June at the plate with six home runs, it looks like Semien is starting off July on the right track. Overall this season, he's slashing .291/.357/.548 with 20 long balls.