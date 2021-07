Semien went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Rangers.

He took Jordan Lyles deep in the third inning, one of five Jays blasts on the night. Semien began the second half right where he'd left off the first half, and on the year the 30-year-old is slashing .279/.348/.539 with 23 homers, 10 steals, 57 RBI and 70 runs in 88 games.