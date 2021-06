Semien went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Orioles.

Semien has five homers this month and all of them have come over his last eight games, a span in which he's also racked up 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and a 5:8 BB:K. This also was his first multi-homer game of the season.