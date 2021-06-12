Semien went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.
The veteran infielder continues to set the table effectively for Toronto. Since the beginning of May, Semien is slashing .344/.407/.603 with eight homers, two steals, 23 RBI and 30 runs through 37 games, and it's hard to imagine manager Charlie Montoyo removing him from the leadoff spot even once George Springer (quad) finally gets healthy.
